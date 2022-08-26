Pat Fitzgerald is approaching a milestone as the head coach of the Northwestern University football program. His next game will be his 200th as the man in charge of the Wildcats. That may get overlooked tomorrow considering the game won’t be played at Ryan Field in Evanston, or even Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE. The Big Ten West rivals have taken their talents across the pond to play in this year’s Aer Lingus College Football Series in Dublin, Ireland. Coach Fitzgerald joins Bob Sirott, and Andy Masur to talk about how he and the team are adapting to the time change, what they’re doing to prepare for Nebraska, and to give a special shout out to all the high school football players who are starting their seasons this weekend.

