CHICAGO – JUNE 4: A Vienna Beef hot dog is prepared “Chicago style” at the company’s retail store June 4, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. Vienna Beef recently signed a deal with Target Corp. to sell the company’s hot dogs at its 1,350 Target store food courts and packaged for retail in the 1,000 Target stores that sell groceries. The deal will mark the first time the Chicago-produced hot dogs have been available nationwide in the company’s 100+ year history. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Bob Schwartz, VP of Vienna Beef, joins Bob Sirott as listeners attempt to question Bob’s hot dog knowledge. He also talks about who makes the best Chicago dog and the history of the Hot Dog Hall of Fame.