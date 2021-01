Every morning, Bob talks to the first caller of the day. On Friday, he got the chance to talk with a woman listening in the great state of Washington. After gushing about her love for WGN Radio, she shared her claim to fame and her connection to not only the city, but to the Chicago Cubs as well. It’s early in 2021, but we have a clear leader in the clubhouse for Caller of the Year!

