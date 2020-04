This Thursday, May 8, 2014 photo shows an exterior view of the LinkedIn headquarters in Mountain View , Calif. The Oakland Tribune reports that the company is proposing adding multiple office buildings in Mountain View, its headquarters, that could total as much as 2.9 million square feet. The news comes as LinkedIn has signed a lease to occupy an entire 26-story building going up in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Daniel Roth, Editor in Chief of LinkedIn, joins the morning show to discuss the interview he had with Bill Gates in a “This is Working” live conversation he had on Wednesday. Daniel shares highlights of the interview and current changes LinkedIn has made since the pandemic emerged. The interview wraps up with Bob getting some tutorial tips on how to navigate LinkedIn.

Listen to the podcast here: