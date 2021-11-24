Light Up the Lake is coming to Navy Pier this weekend!

Marilynn Gardner, Navy Pier president and CEO, joined Bob Sirott to talk about Navy Pier’s Light Up the Lake which runs from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2, in Festival Hall. It will feature an indoor, temperature-controlled experience, featuring large-scale light-sculpture displays, comprising more than 600,000 twinkling lights; a regulation-size Alpine ice rink; authentic holiday beer garden; kiddie train rides; Santa’s Village and gift market; and other family-friendly events. For tickets visit NavyPier.Org

