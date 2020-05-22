Listen Now
Chaz Ebert discusses “Life Itself,” the biography of Roger Ebert, being added To Magnolia Pictures’ Favorite Documentary Series

LOS ANGELES – JUNE 23: Movie Critic Roger Ebert and his wife, Chaz Ebert, gesture as he receives the 2,288th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame June 23, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Chaz Ebert, the wife of the late Roger Ebert, joined Dean Richards (filling in for Bob Sirott) to provide details on the event she is taking part in next week. “Life Itself”, is a biographical documentary on the Roger’s life. It was recently added to Magnolia Pictures’ favorite documentary series. Chaz will discuss the film in a virtual Q&A next Wednesday, May 27th. Chaz designated donations to go to the Chicago Cinema Workers Fund to help hourly workers who have had their jobs eliminated during the Coronavirus Pandemic. To donate directly to the fund click here

