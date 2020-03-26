R.J. Melman, the President of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the Employee Emergency Fund they set up called “Lettuce Take Care of You”. The Melman family has pledged $1 Million to their employees to get it started. Several of their restaurants are joining forces to create family meals, providing three meals a day for one week, all that feed a family of four for $50 from some of “LEYE” spots like RPM Italian, Bub City, Ramen-San, il Porcellino and more.
