Lettuce Take Care of You

CHICAGO – JUNE 3: Donated perishable fruit and vegetable items are seen at the Greater Chicago Food Depository June 3, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. The newly constructed, 216,000-square-foot facility is one of the largest and most innovative food banks in the country and will allow the Food Depository to distribute more food, more efficiently, to approximately 600 soup kitchens, food pantries and shelters throughout Cook County Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

R.J. Melman, the President of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the Employee Emergency Fund they set up called “Lettuce Take Care of You”. The Melman family has pledged $1 Million to their employees to get it started. Several of their restaurants are joining forces to create family meals, providing three meals a day for one week, all that feed a family of four for $50 from some of “LEYE” spots like RPM Italian, Bub City, Ramen-San, il Porcellino and more.

