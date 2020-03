Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared a disaster proclamation yesterday over the coronavirus outbreak as an additional four cases were reported in Chicago. On today's show we talk to CEO of the Better Business Bureau Steve Bernas about ways to protect yourself from scams. One scam to look out for is the so-called "miracle cure" for COVID-19. The show continues with Jen Sabella, Director of Strategy and Co-Founder of Block Club…