Lessons to learn from the Spanish Flu and World War II

As the country continues to reopen little by little, many are still waiting on pins and needles for the return of sporting events in the United States. Ed Sherman, a former columnist for the Chicago Tribune and author of “This is Big: How the Big Ten Set the Standard in College Sports“, joined the Bob Sirott show to talk about the lessons that could be learned from the pandemic of 1918, and the World War II, as to how to restart sporting events in a safe way. Ed also takes a look across the Big Ten conference and potential hurdles that college sports may face in the near future. You can purchase Ed’s book, by clicking HERE.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction