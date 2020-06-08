Listen Now
John Williams

Lessons to learn from the Spanish Flu and World War II

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

Northwestern University Bob Voigts poses with his team at Evanston, Illinois, Aug. 31, 1954. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch)

As the country continues to reopen little by little, many are still waiting on pins and needles for the return of sporting events in the United States. Ed Sherman, a former columnist for the Chicago Tribune and author of “This is Big: How the Big Ten Set the Standard in College Sports“, joined the Bob Sirott show to talk about the lessons that could be learned from the pandemic of 1918, and the World War II, as to how to restart sporting events in a safe way. Ed also takes a look across the Big Ten conference and potential hurdles that college sports may face in the near future. You can purchase Ed’s book, by clicking HERE.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular