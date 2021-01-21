Lending changes, refinancing inherited homes, and refinancing during a divorce

CHICAGO – JUNE 14: A “Sold” sign in seen in front of a home June 14, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. Unusually low mortgage rates of late have caused a recent boom in the housing market. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joined Bob Sirott to share the advice he’s giving to clients. After Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President, David talks about the potential changes in lending under the Biden administration. He also comments on refinancing during a divorce, or on a home that was inherited. David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.