Legendary Photographer Dies At Age 90

Victor Skrebneski was born in Chicago, and attended the School of the Art Institute. He spent 70 years in the photography business, finding stars and creating art. Skrebneski, who was 90, passed away Saturday of cancer, according to a statement from Emily Osborne, of Jasculca Terman communications. In 2014 he visited the WGN Radio studios and spoke with Bob Sirott and Marianne Murciano. He reflected on his life as well as his career before giving a photography tip that Bob will never forget.
