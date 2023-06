Consumer technology journalist Jennifer Jolly joins Bob Sirott to talk about some last-minute gift ideas for Father’s Day, like a personal locator beacon, an eBike, robot lawnmower, and more. To find more gifts to give to dad this Father’s Day, click the link to Jennifer’s article: Stressing about Father’s Day and Graduation gifts? We’ve Got You Covered Right Here

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction