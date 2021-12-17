Blackhawks Interim Head Coach Derek King looks ahead to the rest of the season

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Blackhawks interim head coach Derek King watches from behind the bench during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Blackhawks Interim Head Coach Derek King joins Bob Sirott to talk about his transition to coaching, what to expect for the rest of the season, and fields a few questions from Andy Masur.

