Kerry & Sarah Wood talk baseball and how they are spreading the word to help a family who lost everything

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 23: Kerry Wood and his family sing Take Me Out to the Ball Game during the game between the Chicago Cubs and the St Louis Cardinals on September 23, 2012 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.(Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Former Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood and wife Sarah Wood join Bob Sirott to talk some baseball and raise awareness after a family in Austin lost everything after an illegal firework landed inside their home. Kerry and Sarah Wood, along with their 14-year-old son Justin, were watching the evening news and were devastated to learn that the home of retired pastor Charles and Belle McClandon was burnt to the ground. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family replace some of what was lost.  

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular