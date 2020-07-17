Kerry & Sarah Wood talk baseball and how they are spreading the word to help a family who lost everything

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 23: Kerry Wood and his family sing Take Me Out to the Ball Game during the game between the Chicago Cubs and the St Louis Cardinals on September 23, 2012 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.(Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Former Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood and wife Sarah Wood join Bob Sirott to talk some baseball and raise awareness after a family in Austin lost everything after an illegal firework landed inside their home. Kerry and Sarah Wood, along with their 14-year-old son Justin, were watching the evening news and were devastated to learn that the home of retired pastor Charles and Belle McClandon was burnt to the ground. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family replace some of what was lost.