Former Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood and wife Sarah Wood join Bob Sirott to talk some baseball and raise awareness after a family in Austin lost everything after an illegal firework landed inside their home. Kerry and Sarah Wood, along with their 14-year-old son Justin, were watching the evening news and were devastated to learn that the home of retired pastor Charles and Belle McClandon was burnt to the ground. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family replace some of what was lost.
Kerry & Sarah Wood talk baseball and how they are spreading the word to help a family who lost everything
by: Vivianne LinouPosted: / Updated: