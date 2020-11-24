Kendall Coyne Schofield shares her journey to becoming the Blackhawks’ first-ever female development coach

FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2019, file photo, United States’ Kendall Coyne Schofield skates during the Skills Competition, part of the NHL All-Star weekend, in San Jose, Calif. Coyne Schofield says she doesn’t believe NBC Sports analyst Pierre McGuire questioned her knowledge of the sport during an awkward pre-game interaction. McGuire was criticized on social media for telling Coyne Schofield which sides the Penguins and Lightning were on during their broadcast of the game on NBC Sports Network on Wednesday night and for saying the network was paying her to be an analyst and not a fan. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

Bob Sirott speaks with Kendall Coyne Schofield, Player Development Coach and Youth Hockey Growth Specialist for the Blackhawks. Kendall is the organization’s first-ever female development coach and shares the story of her journey to become an Olympian and 5-time world champion and how these experiences prepared her for her current position with the Blackhawks.

