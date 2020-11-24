Kendall Coyne Schofield shares her journey to becoming the Blackhawks’ first-ever female development coach

Bob Sirott speaks with Kendall Coyne Schofield, Player Development Coach and Youth Hockey Growth Specialist for the Blackhawks. Kendall is the organization’s first-ever female development coach and shares the story of her journey to become an Olympian and 5-time world champion and how these experiences prepared her for her current position with the Blackhawks.
