Ken Harrelson: White Sox are gonna be a force for a long time

The Chicago White Sox would have opened their season today in front of an energized fan base ready to make a run at the postseason for the first time since 2008. COVID-19 has delayed the start of the season indefinitely. Ken ‘Hawk’ Harrelson joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share his thoughts on the coronavirus potentially affecting the Hall of Fame ceremony in late July, where Hawk will be inducted after eight decades in baseball. Hawk also shared his memories of Mark Buehrle’s perfect game and talked about how good the team can be this year if and when they start playing.
Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.