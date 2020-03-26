Listen Now
John Williams

Ken Harrelson: White Sox are gonna be a force for a long time

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 02: Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ken “The Hawk” Harrelson acknowledges the crowd on Hawk Day as he was honored by the White Sox before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox on September 2, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox would have opened their season today in front of an energized fan base ready to make a run at the postseason for the first time since 2008. COVID-19 has delayed the start of the season indefinitely. Ken ‘Hawk’ Harrelson joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share his thoughts on the coronavirus potentially affecting the Hall of Fame ceremony in late July, where Hawk will be inducted after eight decades in baseball. Hawk also shared his memories of Mark Buehrle’s perfect game and talked about how good the team can be this year if and when they start playing.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
WhiteSox-ColumnTop
720 WGN is The Voice of the White Sox

White Sox Weekly
Results and Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
White Sox Radio Network Affiliates

Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular