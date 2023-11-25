David Hochberg, in for Bob Sirott, talks to Chief Christopher Kennedy of the Northbrook Police Department to spread awareness about awareness itself when shopping in the chaos of Black Friday to prevent yourself from being an easy target of pickpockets and thieves in the shops and the parking lots.
Keep your valuables close when shopping this holiday season
by: Julian Saldierna
