Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to talk about some of the latest Chicago Neighborhood news. Shamus provided an update on "Chance the Snapper", the alligator found in the Humboldt Park Lagoon last summer. He also had details on the mask giveaway in Pilsen to honor a beloved churro vendor and the Alley’s Lakeview storefront closing this weekend.