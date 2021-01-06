Jon ‘Boog’ Sciambi is ‘flattered and humbled’ to be the new voice of the Cubs

There has been quite a bit of change on the North Side since the Cubs lost to the Miami Marlins in the 2020 MLB Playoffs. Theo Epstein stepped down from his role as the team’s president, Kyle Schwarber was not tendered a contract, and Yu Darvish was traded to San Diego. Some good news: the Cubs picked up an absolute superstar to be their new television play-by-play announcer on the Marquee Network. Jon ‘Boog’ Sciambi joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about taking the reigns in the TV booth. ‘Boog’ shared stories about his broadcasting career, the diet he’s on that might prevent him from digging into some of the fine Chicago cuisine, and how far back he and Cubs’ manager David Ross go.
Click for more.)