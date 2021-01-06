Jon ‘Boog’ Sciambi is ‘flattered and humbled’ to be the new voice of the Cubs

Dean Reynolds, national political correspondent for WGN America’s NewsNation, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest updates in Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections.

Chuck Williams, NewsNation correspondent, in Georgia joined Bob from Atlanta to talk about how the Democrats seem to be on the brink of taking control of the U.S. Senate with Raphael Warnock, the projected winner over Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and Democrat Jon Ossoff, leading Republican Sen. David Perdue.