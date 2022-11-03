Believe it or not, the Blackhawks are already 10 games into the 2022-23 season. The team’s play-by-play announcer for games on the radio, John Wiedeman, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share his thoughts on the early part of the season. After comparing the way this season has started to the way last season did, John talked about the improvements in both killing penalties, and winning faceoffs. For more information on the Blackhawks, and to view their upcoming schedule, visit ChicagoBlackhawks.Com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction