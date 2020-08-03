John Wiedeman: I expect the Oilers to come at the Blackhawks in the first period tonight

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 01: The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate the 6-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers after Game One of the Western Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 01, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. Due to concerns of the spread of the coronavirus, NHL games are being played without fans. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

The Blackhawks surprised many in the hockey community on Saturday when they upset the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier series. John Wiedeman, who handles the play-by-play duties for Blackhawks games on WGN Radio, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share his thoughts on the victory and look ahead to tonight’s game. He thinks the Blackhawks need to be prepared for an intense start to the game, and commented on who he think will replace forward Drake Caggiula in Chicago’s lineup, after he was suspended for an illegal hit in Game 1.