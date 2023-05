Bob Sirott plays the “Mystery Guest” game with listeners. Callers make guesses, while Bob and the guest provide a few clues.

Today’s mystery guest is…John Oates! John talks about his monthly music series, when he began playing music, and what he went to school for. He also discusses his discovery of the Hall and Oates hotline, the music he writes for movies, and his upcoming performance at the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan.

Click here to buy tickets to see John Oates at the Genesee Theatre.