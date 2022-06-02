You may not believe it, but Joe Mantegna has musical roots. The actor, known to many for his role in the hit television series “Criminal Minds,” is also a board member and ambassador for the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum. Mantegna joined Bob Sirott to talk about his career on stage and on screen, as well as the upcoming Illinois Rock & Roll Museum event: the 2nd Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Joe Mantegna remembers the best musicians who came out of Chicago
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)