You may not believe it, but Joe Mantegna has musical roots. The actor, known to many for his role in the hit television series “Criminal Minds,” is also a board member and ambassador for the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum. Mantegna joined Bob Sirott to talk about his career on stage and on screen, as well as the upcoming Illinois Rock & Roll Museum event: the 2nd Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

