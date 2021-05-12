Jeremy Colliton recaps the 2020-21 Blackhawks season

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 27: Head coach Jeremy Colliton of the Chicago Blackhawks watches as his team takes on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the United Center on April 27, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Lightning defeated the Blackhawks 7-4. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Blackhawks surprised hockey fans and analysts around the world when they were holding onto a playoff spot about midway through the season, and who could blame them? The team had said goodbye to their two-time Stanley Cup Champion in Corey Crawford during the offseason. Stalwarts Jonathan Toews and Brent Seabrook as well as last year’s first round pick Kirby Dach, each were dealing with long-term injuries. Coach Jeremy Colliton was able to rally the troops and keep the team in the playoff hunt up until the second to last week of the season. Coach Colliton joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share his thoughts on the season that was. He talked about how impressed he was with all the young players on the roster, Alex DeBrincat’s bounce-back season, and Patrick Kane’s leadership.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

NCAA Tournament

More Big Tournament

The Masters

More Masters Report

Sports

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks 720 with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular