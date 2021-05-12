Jeremy Colliton recaps the 2020-21 Blackhawks season

The Blackhawks surprised hockey fans and analysts around the world when they were holding onto a playoff spot about midway through the season, and who could blame them? The team had said goodbye to their two-time Stanley Cup Champion in Corey Crawford during the offseason. Stalwarts Jonathan Toews and Brent Seabrook as well as last year’s first round pick Kirby Dach, each were dealing with long-term injuries. Coach Jeremy Colliton was able to rally the troops and keep the team in the playoff hunt up until the second to last week of the season. Coach Colliton joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to share his thoughts on the season that was. He talked about how impressed he was with all the young players on the roster, Alex DeBrincat’s bounce-back season, and Patrick Kane’s leadership.
Click for more.)
720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks
John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.
Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Troy Murray
Blackhawks Live with Chris Boden and Nick Gismondi
Blackhawks 720 with Chris Boden and Joe Brand