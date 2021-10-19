Jeremy Colliton believes his team will bounce back in front of home crowd

Chicago Blackhawks Head Coach Jeremy Colliton joined Bob Sirott to talk about how he is happy to return to the United Center with fans in the stands. Coach Colliton also talks about how he expects his team to bounce back after a slow start to the season. Later on he shares his thoughts on Center Kirby Dach’s hot start to the season. You can listen to the Blackhawks home opener tonight vs New York Islanders right here on 720 WGN with pregame starting at 6:30pm and puck drop at 7pm.
