Jed Hoyer: I don't look at it like I'm replacing Theo (Epstein)

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

Chicago Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer speaks during a media availability during the Major League Baseball general managers annual meetings Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

About 10 years ago, Theo Epstein was hired to run the Chicago Cubs. He brought in Jed Hoyer to be the General Manager of the team. When Epstein stepped down from his role with organization last month, Hoyer was named President of Baseball Operations. Hoyer joined Bob Sirott and Andy Masur to talk about the promotion, how playing sports in college helped prepare him for a job in baseball, and what he plans on doing with players like Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, and others who are not under team control with long-term contracts.

