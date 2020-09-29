Jason Benetti: The matchup favors the White Sox

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

Cutouts are placed at Oakland Coliseum as Chicago White Sox players practice during a baseball workout in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. The White Sox are scheduled to play the Oakland Athletics in an American League wild-card playoff series starting Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

There was a point in the summer when some thought that baseball might not happen at all in 2020. Today, after 60 games and very few days off, the White Sox will compete in their first playoff game in 12 years. Jason Benetti, the play-by-play announcer for the team’s television broadcasts, joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to preview the best-of-three Wild Card series against the Oakland Athletics. Jason also talked about what it was like calling games this year, how he called a no-hitter with no fans in the stadium, and what he’ll be doing during the MLB postseason.

