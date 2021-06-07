Jason Benetti on the Olympics, working with Len Kasper, and La Russa’s record

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

ANAHEIM, CA – MARCH 16: Fans of Team USA hold up an American Flag during the National Anthem before the Round 2, Pool 2 Game of the World Baseball Classic against Team Mexico at Angel Stadium on March 16, 2006 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Jason Benetti is a rising star in the broadcasting business. In addition to calling play-by-play for White Sox games on NBC Sports Chicago, he also calls college football, college basketball, and NBA games for ESPN. Next month, he will be the baseball play-by-play announcer for the pandemic-delayed Summer Games in Japan. Benetti joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the honor of calling the Olympics, the podcast he has with Len Kasper, and the milestone White Sox manager Tony La Russa met with the team’s win over Detroit yesterday.

