Social media strategist and expert Scott Kleinberg joins Bob Sirott this morning to talk about updating and creating strong passwords. He also discusses why you should update your information on social media, updating your technology’s software, social media strategies for business owners, and answers this week’s genius bar question.
It’s time to update your phone’s software and social media passwords
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
