Lisa Heffernan, co-founder of Grown & Flown, joins Wendy Snyder (in for Bob Sirott) to give some advice to parents with kids leaving for college. She also talks about normalizing homesickness and how it’s easier to stay in touch with kids today because of the advances in technology.
It’s easy to stay in touch with your kids when you send them off to college
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)