Robert Sherman, NewsNation National Correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to discuss why Israel’s government is telling citizens in Gaza City to evacuate, while Hamas is telling the residents to stay. He also talks about an app people in Israel can use to detect when a missile has been launched and where it’s going.
Israel wants Gaza City civilians to evacuate – Hamas wants them to stay
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
