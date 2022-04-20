Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joined Bob Sirott to discuss Willie Wilson’s recent gas giveaways and the dropping of the mask mandates on air travel and other public transportation services. She also talked about the Jason Van Dyke case and the latest updates on the trial of Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard.
FILE – In this Feb. 4, 2018 file photo businessman Willie Wilson, candidate for the office of Mayor of Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh File)
