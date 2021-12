Are you having a hard time finding ingredients to complete your holiday dish? From pie crusts to brown sugar substitutes, and more. Marianne dishes out some excellent recipes and super substitutes that will save your holiday dessert.

Marianne joins Bob for a weekly segment following the 8:30 am newscast. For more savvy tips, go to Savvy-Planet.Com.

Share your own savvy tip: hello@savvy-planet.com

Follow Marianne on Twitter (@marimur), Instagram (@havanagirl), and on Facebook (SirottAndMurciano)