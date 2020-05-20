Is the common cold linked to immunity towards COVID-19?

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused certain products to fly off the shelves. Toilet paper was scarce for a while, and it's still tough to find a handful of cleaning products. You can add masks and face-coverings to your list of must-have products. As society starts to reopen, there will be plenty of businesses that won't allow entry to someone who isn't wearing a mask. Suzanne Hobbs is the director of communications for Boomer Naturals, a full-service wellness company that provides products and services that enhance your well-being and increase your quality of life. She joined Bob Sirott to talk about the face-coverings Boomer Naturals is offering.

Boomer Naturals' face-coverings are made with nano silver technology to block particles from the nose and mouth. They're 92.2% anti-bacterial and the certification comes from the Vietnam Textile Research Institute and Textile Testing Center. The masks are made with soft, safe material and is machine washable.