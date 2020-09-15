Is now a good time to plan for holiday travel?

Travel expert Peter Greenberg joined Bob Sirott to talk about when is a good time to plan for holiday travel, the CDC changing COVID-19 screenings at airports and how airlines are using frequent flier mileage to pay down debt.
