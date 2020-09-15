Is now a good time to plan for holiday travel?

This June 14, 2017 aerial photo shows Camping Playa Tropicana and the beach in Alcossebre, Spain. Vacationing during Spain’s touristy summer season doesn’t have to mean overcrowded attractions and overpriced hotels and rental cars. Keep the crowds and fee hikes in the rearview mirror by renting a motorhome or RV (known more commonly as camper vans or caravans in Europe) and experience Spain’s scenic Mediterranean coast through seaside towns, ancient ruins, bucolic orchards and sprawling badlands. (AP Photo/Nicole Evatt)