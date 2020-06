CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 13: A Chicago Police officer speaks with a man during a protest on June 13, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Protests erupted across the nation after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25th. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)

Nationally syndicated columnist Rex Huppke joined Bob Sirott to discuss his recent piece: ‘Defund the police’ is what you get when police don’t police themselves. Rex says that acknowledging the fact that there are “a few bad apples” in a police department is essentially making up an excuse for unacceptable behavior. He also explains why he doesn’t care for the term “defund the police,” and whether police officials are tone deaf.