Is it safe to fly now, or should you wait? Infectious Disease Specialist explains

WGN's Entertainment Reporter, Dean Richards, joined Bob Sirott for his daily appearance on the WGN Radio Morning Show. Dean played part of an interview he had with Jeremy Strong, who plays Jerry Rubin in "The Trial of the Chicago 7". Dean also played a clip from Stevie Wonder's new song. Bob and Dean also discuss where you can watch the "Coming to America" sequel, and Oprah cold calling people and encouraging them to vote.