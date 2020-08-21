Is cannabis an option to alleviate pet stress?

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JANUARY 02: Cannabis products for pets are displayed at MedMen, one of the two Los Angeles area pot shops that began selling marijuana for recreational use under the new California marijuana law today, on January 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. Los Angeles and other nearby cities outside of West Hollywood have not finalized their local permitting rules so licenses to businesses in those jurisdictions are yet to be granted. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Bob Sirott is joined by American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) President Dr. Douglas Kratt to get the rundown on the latest news concerning cannabis in veterinary medicine. Dr. Kratt highlights the increase of vet visits for pets that accidentally get into their owners’ edibles, and shares what you need to do if this happens to your furry friend.

Dr. Kratt also explains the uncertainties that surround giving your pets cannabis as a means to treat their anxiety and stress, simply because there hasn’t been enough research; concerns surrounding COVID-19 and your pet; and more.