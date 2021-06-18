Is Arlington Heights truly an option for the Chicago Bears?

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 10, 2000 file photo, freshly planted flowers spell out “Arlington” at the main entrance to Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights, Ill. Arlington is among hundreds of tracks a trio of horse racing fans who have made a hobby out of traveling the country to visit different horse tracks are proud to say they have on their list. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The Chicago Bears released a statement yesterday about submitting a bid to purchase the Arlington International Racecourse property. Fans from around the city began to wonder whether the Bears, one of the founding franchises in the NFL, would actually consider leaving the lakefront for the suburbs. Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about the legitimacy of a move, and what else they could do with a state-of-the-art stadium besides host Bears games. Later on, Bob and Dave spoke with Fred Mitchell, who covered the team for many years while with the Chicago Tribune. Fred shared his thoughts on what it would take for the Bears to migrate, and whether it’s truly a possibility.

