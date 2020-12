Social Media Strategist Scott Kleinberg (Twitter: @ScottKleinberg) joined Bob Sirott to talk about texting & driving and the capability to change the settings on your phone so that you're not tempted to check it while in-motion. Scott also shares details about Pinterest and their latest listing of trend predictions in various categories including food & beverage, home décor, hobbies, and more.

You can view the full Pinterest predictions list HERE!