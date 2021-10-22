Inventing Improv: a Chicago Stories Special

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

This March 6, 1982, file photo, shows the home of the famed improvisational troupe, Second City, in Chicago’s Old Town section. (AP Photo/Fred Jewell, File)

Bob Sirott was joined by Jude Leak, writer and director of Inventing Improv. The documentary focuses on Viola Spolin and how she created improv techniques to break down cultural and communication barriers. The documentary includes clips of Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, and more in action during their time in Chicago. Inventing Improv: a Chicago Stories Special premiers tonight at 8 pm on WTTW.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular