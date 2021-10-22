Bob Sirott was joined by Jude Leak, writer and director of Inventing Improv. The documentary focuses on Viola Spolin and how she created improv techniques to break down cultural and communication barriers. The documentary includes clips of Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, and more in action during their time in Chicago. Inventing Improv: a Chicago Stories Special premiers tonight at 8 pm on WTTW.
