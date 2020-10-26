Inside ‘Chicago’s Grand Hotels’

Robert Allegrini, author of “Chicago’s Grand Hotels,” joined Bob Sirott to talk about what makes a grand hotel, what do Chicago’s grand hotels mean to our city and what is the fate of the hospitality industry going forward.
Click for more.)
by: Vivianne LinouPosted: / Updated:
Robert Allegrini, author of “Chicago’s Grand Hotels,” joined Bob Sirott to talk about what makes a grand hotel, what do Chicago’s grand hotels mean to our city and what is the fate of the hospitality industry going forward.