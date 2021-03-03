Infectious Disease Specialist talks new CDC guidelines

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. Guidelines released Monday, Jan. 18, 2016, from CDC and the American College of Physicians, move beyond simple statements that antibiotics don’t work for viruses like the common cold or the flu. They lay out how doctors begin deciding if antibiotics are warranted for some other common respiratory complaints, explain that decision to patients and offer guidance on symptom relief. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)