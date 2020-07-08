Infectious Disease Specialist talks masks, quarantine & if the virus can be airborne

Shamus Toomey, the Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to talk about some of the latest Chicago Neighborhood news. Believe it or not, it's been a year since "Chance the Snapper" was caught in the Humboldt Park Lagoon. Shamus provided an update on where the alligator is now. He also talked about the bagel shop in Lakeview that is shaming customers into wearing masks; and the damage left by amateur firework shows over the holiday weekend.