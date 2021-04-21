Infectious disease specialist talks future of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus shares information on:

Major Red Line Reconstruction Begins Soon, Starting With Demolition Of 100-Year-Old Stations, TracksThe Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stations will close May 16 for demolition, but temporary stations will open that day at Argyle and Bryn Mawr.