Infectious disease specialist talks future of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

Vaccine advisers will meet Friday to make recommendations for the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Aileen Marty, infectious disease specialist and professor at Florida International University, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the latest COVID-19 numbers in Illinois, potential of lifting the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and much more.

Bob Sirott
Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades
