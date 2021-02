A nurse at Saint Anthony Hospital draws a dose Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, of the first of the two Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations for a hospital worker at the facility in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and professor at Florida International University, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccine. She shared information on if the vaccine will protect against new variants, if someone can still spread COVID-19 even after getting vaccinated.

For more information on the Covid-19 vaccine and registration, visit: cookcountypublichealth.org