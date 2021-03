A COVID-19 testing site sign is seen at the Hawthorn Mall parking lot in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. A new drive-up rapid COVID-19 testing facility has opened in Vernon Hills. Rocket Testing, which currently has seven locations in the Chicago area. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International University, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest COVID-19 updates. According to a CDC official, fully vaccinated people can visit unvaccinated family and friends, but one household at a time. Dr. Marty weighs in on that and much more.