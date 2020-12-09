Infectious disease specialist on the percentage rates of the COVID-19 vaccines

Legendary Chicago photographer, Barry Butler, a.k.a. “Chicago’s Picture Poet,” joined Bob Sirott to talk about the WGN Radio Calendar because this year, all of the photography was done by Barry! He also talked about the upcoming iBAM Awards Gala on December 11th and the 2020 Visual Art Award from the Irish-American Heritage Center that he'll be receiving.

