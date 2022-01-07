Infectious disease specialist on the latest COVID variant

Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International University, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest health news. Dr. Marty talked about the new COVID variant I.H.U. She also shared her expertise on in-person learning, and how to treat COVID when you test positive. Later on Dr. Marty talked about the accuracy of in-home tests, and whether we should be more concerned about the number of cases or hospitalizations.
