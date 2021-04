A woman arrives for her first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. As millions continue to wait their turn for the COVID-19 vaccine, small but steady amounts of the precious doses have gone to waste across the country. It’s a heartbreaking reality that experts acknowledged was always likely to occur. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Dr. Aileen Marty, infectious disease specialist and professor at Florida International University, joins Bob Sirott to address the new CDC report stating there is no significant risk of catching the coronavirus from a surface or object, spacing first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine three weeks apart instead of four, and more!